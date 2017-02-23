Register
    Ali Haidar, the Syrian Minister for Reconciliation Affairs

    Syrian Minister Says Russia Plays Important Role in Reconciliation Process

    Syrian Minister for National Reconciliation said that Russia plays an important role in the Syrian national reconciliation process as it able to negotiate with the sides to the conflict that oppose Damascus.

    Military engineers of the Russian Army's international counter-mine center who continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria are seen here in an Aleppo street with children
    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Russia's Reconciliation Center Providing Aid for Most Affected Aleppo Districts
    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) Russia plays an important role in the Syrian national reconciliation process as it able to negotiate with the sides to the conflict that oppose Damascus, Syrian Minister for National Reconciliation Ali Haidar told Sputnik.

    "The Russian side can support the efforts aimed at reconciliation as it is able to communicate with those who want to receive rehabilitation and those who avoid contacts with the Syrian authorities, despite all the granted assistance to them," Haidar said.

    The minister added that Damascus appreciated Russia's contacts with the representatives of various militant groups and tried to benefit from it for the national reconciliation program. Haidar noted the role of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation.

    "The Russian reconciliation center is operating across all the territory of Syria, not only in the eastern Damascus province, and its work complements the role of political and military support in coordination with the Syrian government… We have reached a very high level of coordination, what resulted in creation of joint groups," Haidar said.

    The civil war being fought in Syria between government troops and numerous opposition and terrorist organizations has been raging for nearly six years.

