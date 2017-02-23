Daesh Terrorists Flee Al-Bab as FSA, Turkish Soldiers Seize the City Center

Sputnik Turkey correspondent Hikmet Dorgun confirmed the information. According to a source in the FSA, Daesh terrorists who were trapped in the eastern part of the city began to withdraw their units and weapons from the region.

According to information received from Anadolu Agency reporters in Al-Bab, the FSA is currently clearing the city center of mines laid by Daesh.

"The city center is under FSA control now. We're moving forward, considering mines and explosives around," Ahmed al-Shahabi, the FSA field commander, said as cited by Anadolu.

Al-Bab is one of Daesh’s last remaining strongholds near the Turkish border. Capturing the city is of strategic importance to Turkey in order to prevent the Syrian Kurds taking it and unifying their own territories.

Earlier, it was reported that the Turkish military operation in Syria's al-Bab has entered the final stage. Turkey's units entered central al-Bab, the operation is being conducted in coordination with Russia to prevent clashes with Syrian government forces.