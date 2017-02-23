Register
15:24 GMT +323 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Iraqi refugees, who fled due to the ongoing conflict between pro-government forces and Islamic State (IS) group jihadists, walk at a camp in the northeastern town of al-Hol in Syria's Hasakeh province on October 19, 2016

    UN Refugee Chief Sees Creating Safe Zones for Refugees in Syria as a 'Challenge'

    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 7401

    UN High Commissioner for Refugees said that establishing safe zones, providing sufficient security level for refugees, on Syria’s territory is a challenging task, while peace agreement is likely to create safety by ending continued fighting.

    Syrian Arab Army troops in Aleppo
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Syrian Army's Operation Against Daesh Expanding 'Safe Zone' Around Aleppo
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Establishing safe zones, providing sufficient security level for refugees, on Syria’s territory is a challenging task, while peace agreement is likely to create safety by ending continued fighting, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told Sputnik.

    "I consider it a big challenge to create an area that has the sufficient level of security to say this is absolutely safe for people. I think it is better to concentrate on making this [peace] agreement. Because that is what creates the safety, when people stop fighting. I think it is the peace agreement that will create the safety," Grandi said, when asked about the possibility of establishing the safe zones.

    Grandi added that he doubted whether it was possible to establish the safe zones in Syria in the light of continued fighting among various groups.

    US President Donald Trump said on January 25 that he planned to create safe zones for civilians in Syria, aimed at guaranteeing that civilians in that area would not be targeted by any party in Syria's civil war. On Sunday, Trump reiterated that it was necessary to create safe zones in conflict-torn countries like Syria for the locals to live there safely instead of taking them into the United States. According to the UN data, over four million of Syrian people have fled their state to escape from the war since 2011.

    On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow was waiting for the United States to clarify its proposal on Syria's safe zones and added that this kind of initiatives should take into account the present situation on the ground.

    All EU member states should take in their quota of migrants to help Greece, which is bearing the brunt of the migrant influx at the moment, UN High Commissioner for Refugees said.

    "A quota system should be followed by all member states of the European Union. That is the only way to do it. As a principal [migrants] quotas should be really applied," Grand said.

    The high commissioner added that Greece required support as it has had to accommodate an especially large number of migrants since several Balkan countries closed borders last year.

    "We should not complicate life for Greece. We should make it easier," Grandi said.

    The February 8 report of the European commission on the revocations from Greece showed that, by February 7 2016, 8,766 refugees out of pledged 15,329 had been successfully relocated, while the legally foreseen commitment determined by the EU authorities was 63,302 relocations. France took in the largest number of migrants from Greece, 2,445, while Germany came in second with 1,342 relocations and the Netherlands was a distant third with 939 successful relocations.

    According to the International Organization for Migration, 156,364 migrants arrived in Greece by sea in the first six months of 2016, almost thrice the number of the arrivals in Italy in the same period and about four times the number of the arrivals in Greece in the same period in 2015.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Al-Nusra Front Attacks UN Aid Convoy With Mortars, Machine-Guns in Syria
    Moscow Awaits Clarification on US Safe Zone Proposal in Syria
    Trump's Proposed 'Safe Zones' in Syria are 'Not of Vital Importance'
    Tags:
    safe zones, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok