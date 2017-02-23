Thousands of Syrians Kidnapped by Militants - National Reconciliation Minister

© REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh Syria Gov't Ready to Exchange Prisoners for Kidnapped Residents

–

DAMASCUS (Sputnik)Thousands of Syrians have been kidnapped by militants and the number continues to increase, Minister of State for National Reconciliation Affairs Ali Haidar told Sputnik.

"We do not have the exact numbers. Thousands [have been kidnapped by the militants], and the number keeps growing. All estimates are approximate," Haidar said.

Haidar noted that the exchange of prisoners for kidnapped residents was one of the options, referring to last week's Syrian media reports that Damascus was considering an agreement with armed groups on the exchange of kidnapped civilians for jailed militants.

"But in this case, we should be talking about the intentions of the kidnappers and militants, not the government, which is always willing [to solve this issue]," Haidar added.

The minister said that the government was hoping for the peaceful resolution of the problematic situation in Waer neighborhood of the city of Homs.

"We do not want to make residents leave the neighborhood, even militants, who are trying to negotiate their status. We want to exonerate them, so that they could help rebuild the country, rather than lose them," the minister stated.

Haidar said that the government had to find a way to force out the militants unwilling to negotiate or it would have to resort to a military operation against terrorists.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!