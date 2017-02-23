Register
23 February 2017
    Syrian Minister of State for National Reconciliation Affairs Ali Haidar gives an interview with AFP in Damascus on November 10, 2014.

    Thousands of Syrians Kidnapped by Militants - National Reconciliation Minister

    © AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Minister of State for National Reconciliation Affairs said that thousands of Syrians have been kidnapped by militants and the number continues to increase.

    A man walks past damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Syria Gov't Ready to Exchange Prisoners for Kidnapped Residents
    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) Thousands of Syrians have been kidnapped by militants and the number continues to increase, Minister of State for National Reconciliation Affairs Ali Haidar told Sputnik.

    "We do not have the exact numbers. Thousands [have been kidnapped by the militants], and the number keeps growing. All estimates are approximate," Haidar said.

    Haidar noted that the exchange of prisoners for kidnapped residents was one of the options, referring to last week's Syrian media reports that Damascus was considering an agreement with armed groups on the exchange of kidnapped civilians for jailed militants.

    "But in this case, we should be talking about the intentions of the kidnappers and militants, not the government, which is always willing [to solve this issue]," Haidar added.

    The minister said that the government was hoping for the peaceful resolution of the problematic situation in Waer neighborhood of the city of Homs.

    "We do not want to make residents leave the neighborhood, even militants, who are trying to negotiate their status. We want to exonerate them, so that they could help rebuild the country, rather than lose them," the minister stated.

    Haidar said that the government had to find a way to force out the militants unwilling to negotiate or it would have to resort to a military operation against terrorists.

      cast235
      They want THIS to create SAFE ZONES and claim the gov wants to kill them. DON'T BE NAIVE. Anyone doing this, should get the ALEPPO treatment , PRONTO.
      they will become human shields. A strategy used before, and then claim thru U.K, observatory of one guy, that IT'S the gov killing civilians.

      My ONLY question is. How is that the security IF ANY is so lose?

      Hire people to act as civil defense. Give them civilian radions and empower them to arrest and even FIGHT them. Until a police force be added.
      Next is a MILITIA. every man should have weapons and should patrol. Even IF is 4 hours a day., He work? OK... Depending on work, he'll be ask for a two ours a day.
      At days OFF he could volunteer for some extra. YET allowing him some time OFF. And with family, of course.
      Those with no job could so the whole thing as a full militia..And ALWAYS keep 3 . Never less. At least one will have a rifle. one should also carry a shot gun. MOST ugly thing in urban areas. One blast and IF not dead, it be scrambling for safety.
