Victory in Sight: Iraqi Security Forces Storming Daesh-Held Mosul Airport

© AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic Coalition Strike in Mosul Kills Daesh Leader in Charge of Anti-Aircraft Defense

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to a military official, the Iraqi federal police, the rapid reaction forces, backed by aviation and heavy artillery are storming the Mosul airport from the several directions and have already destroyed a part of the Daesh fortifications, the Sky News Arabia reported on Thursday.

Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, was captured by Daesh militants in June 2014. Iraqi and US-led coalition forces liberated the eastern part of the city in late January 2017, while its western part remains under terrorists’ control.

UPDATE: Iraqi forces reached the permieter of the strategic International airport in western Mosul after heavy clashes with Islamic State. — NewsCenter HQ (@NewsCenterHQ) 23 февраля 2017 г.

On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the start of the operations to liberate the western part of the city.