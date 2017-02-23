Victory in Sight: Iraqi Security Forces Storming Daesh-Held Mosul Airport

Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, was captured by Daesh militants in June 2014. Iraqi and US-led coalition forces liberated the eastern part of the city in late January 2017, while its western part remains under terrorists’ control.
IMPORTANT:#Iraq's Federal Police has stormed #Mosul airport. A major Da'ish command centre. Heavy fighting ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Z1foewZ6AZ— Haidar Sumeri (@IraqiSecurity) 23 февраля 2017 г.
UPDATE: Iraqi forces reached the permieter of the strategic International airport in western Mosul after heavy clashes with Islamic State.— NewsCenter HQ (@NewsCenterHQ) 23 февраля 2017 г.
On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the start of the operations to liberate the western part of the city.
