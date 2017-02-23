US Senator McCain Visits Syria to Assess ‘Dynamic Conditions’ on Ground

© AP Photo/ Rick Scuteri McCain Vows to Push for More Anti-Russian Sanctions in Phone Call With Prankster

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Senator John McCain travelled to Syria this week to visit US forces present there and discuss the campaign against Daesh terror group, McCain’s spokesperson said in a release.

"Senator McCain’s visit was a valuable opportunity to assess dynamic conditions on the ground in Syria and Iraq," the release stated on Wednesday.

The spokesperson also said President Donald Trump was right to order a 30-day review of US strategy against Daesh.

"Senator McCain looks forward to working with the administration and military leaders to optimize our approach for accomplishing ISIL’s lasting defeat," the release said.

On Tuesday, US Defense Department spokesperson Jeff Davis said in a briefing that the 30-day policy review will address the threat posed by Daesh globally.