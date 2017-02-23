US Senator McCain Visits Syria to Assess ‘Dynamic Conditions’ on Ground

"Senator McCain’s visit was a valuable opportunity to assess dynamic conditions on the ground in Syria and Iraq," the release stated on Wednesday.
The spokesperson also said President Donald Trump was right to order a 30-day review of US strategy against Daesh.
"Senator McCain looks forward to working with the administration and military leaders to optimize our approach for accomplishing ISIL’s lasting defeat," the release said.
On Tuesday, US Defense Department spokesperson Jeff Davis said in a briefing that the 30-day policy review will address the threat posed by Daesh globally.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete this 'human' relic should go down with the temple of Baal... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This septic nazicon will just keep on pumping the war blimp up. Straight up his assessment will be more war to keep that economy going. Like brothers, surprised Soros is not with him!!! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete McCain will only see what he wants to see. The truth could be staring him in the face and he will convolute it anyway he can to justify his war agenda. The best thing that could happen while he is in Syria would be he gets a taste of what the US arms in the wrong hands can deliver. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Capt'nSkippy !!!, I suspect Soros is funding his private bank accounts elsewhere. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete cage123au, LOL!!!
tbdonworldpeace
Capt'nSkippy !!!
cage123au
cage123auin reply toCapt'nSkippy !!!(Show commentHide comment)
Capt'nSkippy !!!in reply tocage123au(Show commentHide comment)