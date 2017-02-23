Register
    Pilots onboard of the US Marine fighter jet aircrafthave flown missions into both Iraq and Syria, part of the over 6,800 airstrikes carried out since August 2014.

    Coalition Strike in Mosul Kills Daesh Leader in Charge of Anti-Aircraft Defense

    An airstrike by the US-led coalition against Daesh in Iraq’s Mosul killed Abdula Sulyiamani al-Jaburi who was responsible for the terror group's anti-aircraft defense, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. John Dorrian said in a briefing on Wednesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "His death will degrade Daesh's ability to defend the extremist control of Mosul from the coalition's persistent airstrikes on their leaders," Dorrian stated.

    The coalition precision strike that killed al-Jaburi was conducted on January 4.

    US. army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    US Troops Come Under Fire During Operation to Free Iraq’s Mosul From Daesh
    Another strike, carried out on January 12, eliminated Daesh leader Abu Abas al-Kiriashi who coordinated the movement of vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers in Iraq. Nearly a dozen of his associates have been killed as well, Dorrian noted.

    Another Daesh leader, Haqi Ismail Ahmed al-Emri, was killed in a strike in Mosul on February 13.

    "He [al-Emri] is a legacy al-Qaida Iraq member and had a leadership role in ISIS security networks in Mosul, further loosening the grip of ISIS on the population of the city," Dorrian said.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government operations to defeat and destroy the terror gruop.

      peaceactivist2
      Don't believe it. Those terrorists don't have a leader or leaders. Every one seems to screaming, shooting with out pointing, running around like piglets. Any group of fighters anywhere, if there is a leader they would behave differently. Slow moving, super silent, one shot at a time, one shot one killed, more disciplined as a whole. Those terrorists, looked more like they basically learned how to pull the triggers, that is it.
      landauroj
      ISIS without a sophisticated detection system will indicate itself at the moment that lock the USA airplane, and therefore the coordinates of the ISIS position are reveled. This is what happen in the bombing of Serbia. To avoid this trick the air land battery must be moved frequently to shoot down an airplane without being knocking out first. The Serbian managed to shoot down a stealth fighter, which was immediately shipped to Russia.
