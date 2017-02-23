Coalition Strike in Mosul Kills Daesh Leader in Charge of Anti-Aircraft Defense

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "His death will degrade Daesh's ability to defend the extremist control of Mosul from the coalition's persistent airstrikes on their leaders," Dorrian stated.

The coalition precision strike that killed al-Jaburi was conducted on January 4.

© REUTERS/ Ammar Awad US Troops Come Under Fire During Operation to Free Iraq’s Mosul From Daesh

Another strike, carried out on January 12, eliminated Daesh leader Abu Abas al-Kiriashi who coordinated the movement of vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers in Iraq. Nearly a dozen of his associates have been killed as well, Dorrian noted.

Another Daesh leader, Haqi Ismail Ahmed al-Emri, was killed in a strike in Mosul on February 13.

"He [al-Emri] is a legacy al-Qaida Iraq member and had a leadership role in ISIS security networks in Mosul, further loosening the grip of ISIS on the population of the city," Dorrian said.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government operations to defeat and destroy the terror gruop.