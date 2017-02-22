Pakistan Launches Anti-Terror Operation Across Country

© AFP 2016/ A MAJEED At Least Six Killed, 20 Injured in Terrorist Attack in North Pakistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Pakistani authorities announced on Wednesday a countrywide counterterrorism operation with the participation of law enforcement agencies as well as the armed forces, Pakistani Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"Pakistan Army launches 'Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad across the country. Operation aims at indiscriminately eliminating residual/latent threat of terrorism, consolidating gains of operations made thus far and further ensuring security of the borders. Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Civil Armed Forces (CAF) and other security/ Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) will continue to actively participate /intimately support the efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," the statement said.

The statement added that the operation would result in better border protection, continuation of the ongoing operation within the state and new operations in the country's western province of Punjab.

Pakistani police have intensified efforts in combating terrorism following a recent series of terrorist attacks, including in the city of Lahore on February 13 and in the city of Sehwan on February 16.