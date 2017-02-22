Daesh Claims Responsibility for Rocket Attack on Southern Israel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, a spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces posted a message on the official Twitter account, saying that projectiles, which had been launched from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, hit an open area in Eshkol Regional Council, causing no injuries.
On February 8, four rockets were fired from the Sinai Peninsula toward the southern Israeli town of Eilat, with three rockets being intercepted and the fourth exploding in an open area, the radio station reported. The attack was also claimed by the Daesh branch in the Sinai Peninsula, according to the radio station.
