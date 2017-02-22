Daesh Claims Responsibility for Rocket Attack on Southern Israel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, a spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces posted a message on the official Twitter account, saying that projectiles, which had been launched from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, hit an open area in Eshkol Regional Council, causing no injuries.

Earlier today, projectiles launched from the Sinai Peninsula hit open an area in Eshkol Regional Council. No injuries reported. — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 20 февраля 2017 г.

© REUTERS/ Ahmed Saad Iraqi Forces Clear Daesh From 14 Villages in Mosul Neighborhood - Commander

According to Israel’s Arutz Sheva radio station website, Daesh claimed the responsibility of the attack on Tuesday. The attack occurred a day after the terrorist group said that five members of its Sinai Peninsula branch were killed in a drone attack by Israel late on Saturday, according to the media.

On February 8, four rockets were fired from the Sinai Peninsula toward the southern Israeli town of Eilat, with three rockets being intercepted and the fourth exploding in an open area, the radio station reported. The attack was also claimed by the Daesh branch in the Sinai Peninsula, according to the radio station.