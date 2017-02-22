Istanbul Security Forces Detain 35 Daesh-Linked Suspects

© REUTERS/ Nour Fourat Turkey to Drive Daesh Out of Raqqa If Deal With US Reached - Erdogan

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Yeni Safak media outlet, the operation covered 41 locations in Pendik and Sultanbeyli districts of Istanbul, during which security forces found Daesh organizational documents, as well as military uniforms.

After the operation, the detainees were taken to the police station.

Turkey was hit by dozens of terrorist attacks throughout 2016 carried out by the Daesh, and PKK listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. The majority of terrorist attacks were directed against Turkish security forces engaged in violent clashes with PKK militants in eastern parts of the county striving to create their own independent state, as the Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority in the country.

Dozens of foreign nationals fell victims of the terrorist attacks carried out in Istanbul and Ankara. In particular, at least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, almost 70 were injured as a result of the attack in Reina nightclub on Istanbul's European side during New Year's Eve celebrations.

