Syrian Combat Engineers Trained by Russian Experts Start Clearing Aleppo

ALEPPO (Sputnik) — The first group of 56 Syrian sappers, trained by the Russian Armed Forces International Mine Action Center experts, started mine clearance operations in Aleppo, the head of the sapper unit of the Syrian Aleppo garrison, Al-Hari Mahriz, said Wednesday.

"The first 56 people underwent training and started operating … We took over a very dangerous operation vital for peace restoration in our homeland Syria. All that [Russian] sappers had taught us and continue to teach is saving lives. And the experience of the Russian professionals is priceless," he told reporters.

A branch of the Russian Armed Forces’ International Mine Action Center in Syria was opened in late January. The first group of Syrian sappers was trained and provided with all necessary equipment, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The Russia sappers have been clearing the Aleppo from mines since the city was freed from militants 2016.

The Syrian city of Aleppo, which was considered the economic capital of the country before the beginning of the civil war in 2011, had been under militants' control for several years and had been significantly damaged during the conflict. The city was liberated by government forces from militant groups in December 2016, however several militant and extremist groups are still fighting in the province.