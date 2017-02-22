Russia Delivers Over 5 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syrians in 24 Hours

HMEYMIM (Sputnik) — "In 24 hours, 3,040 citizens have received humanitarian aid. A total amount of humanitarian cargoes given to the residents is 5.6 tonnes," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

According to the bulletin, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation conducted seven humanitarian campaigns in Aleppo and in one of Damascus provinces.

The residents of Aleppo received 3.8 tonnes of bread and 500 portions of hot meals.

Besides, the Russian aircraft delivered 20.3 tonnes of food provided by the United Nations to the city of Deir ez-Zor.

Civilians in Syria have been severely affected by the civil war that has been ongoing in the country since 2011, as well as by the activities of the Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh) terrorist group. Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria.