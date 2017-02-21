Turkish Opposition CHP Leader Slams Government for Jailing Journalists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Turkish government has imprisoned more than 150 journalists, surpassing the record posted by the junta rule in the 1980s, leader of the Turkish main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu said Tuesday.

"The number of jailed journalists has exceeded 150. It had never happened during the period of any coups," Kilicdaroglu said, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

He added that Turkish people should vote against constitutional amendments at the upcoming referendum aimed at establishing executive presidency in the country.

"Those who want democracy and freedom and to live comfortably in his/her own country as a citizen of this country hand in hand! Let’s vote ‘no,’" Kilicdaroglu said.

In January, the Turkish parliament approved a number of constitutional amendments that would boost presidential powers, including granting the president the ability to appoint some top judges and declare a state of emergency. Earlier in February, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved those amendments, however, the move was criticized by opposition parties as an attempt by the president to grab power.

On February 11, Turkey’s Supreme Election Board announced that the Turkish referendum on constitutional changes would take place on April 16.