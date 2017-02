DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — At least five people have been wounded as a result of rocket attack launched by unidentified militants in Syrian Aleppo on Tuesday, local media reported.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Terrorist Shelling Wounds Four Civilians in Syria's Aleppo

According to SANA news agency, the rockets hit the Hamadaniyeh and Bani Zaid districts in the western part of the city.

Aleppo was a powerful economic center of Syria before the beginning of the civil war in 2011. It had been under militants' control for several years and was significantly damaged during the conflict.

The city was liberated by the government forces in December 2016.