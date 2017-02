–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)An Daesh-controlled drone fired a rocket in the Karaj Shamal area, killing two children, Daily Sabah newspaper reported citing Army Brig. Gen. Abdul-Mahdi Ameri. In another instance, a drone dropped a bomb in the eastern part of the city killing three more people.

Another four people were killed in Mosul's eastern Al-Nur and East Nineveh districts.

On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the beginning of operations to liberate the western part of Mosul from the Islamic State. Iraqi troops backed by the coalition freed the eastern part of the city in January after a four-month operation.

