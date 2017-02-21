Register
19:25 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    T-72 tank at the front-line of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the Syrian city of Palmyra.

    Syrian Army Takes Control Over Road Junction Three Miles Away From Palmyra

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20020

    Despite the successes of the Syrian army, it was premature to talk about the liberation of Palmyra in the coming days, according to a well-informed source on the ground.

    A Syrian national flag flutters as the ruins of the historic city of Palmyra are seen in the background, in Homs Governorate, Syria April 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Full Steam Ahead: Syrian Army Approaches Strategic Heights Near Palmyra
    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The Syrian army backed by militia on Tuesday took over a road intersection some five kilometers (three miles) away from Palmyra, a well-informed source on the ground told Sputnik.

    "Our troops and allies have entrenched in the driving school compound. Now the intersection a few kilometers from Palmyra is under the complete firing control. There is an active preparation for the liberation of the Hayan mountain range," the source said.

    The source added that the top priority was to free the mountain range. Once the height is under the control of government forces, a strategically important junction will be fully cleared from the militants' presence.

    A Syrian national flag flutters as the ruins of the historic city of Palmyra are seen in the background, in Homs Governorate, Syria April 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Daesh Destroys Palmyra Monuments in Response to Syrian Army's Advance - Minister
    The source noted that, despite the successes of the army, it was premature to talk about the liberation of Palmyra in the coming days.

    The Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) first seized Palmyra in May 2015 and lost it to Syrian government forces, aided by Russia, in March 2016. During the occupation, the terrorists blew up several monuments, including two 2,000-year-old temples and an arch.

    Palmyra was recaptured by the Daesh in December 2016, with the terror group’s gains in the historic city prompting the Syrian army to launch an offensive to retake it once again.

    Related:

    Full Steam Ahead: Syrian Army Approaches Strategic Heights Near Palmyra
    Daesh Destroys Palmyra Monuments in Response to Syrian Army's Advance - Minister
    The Retaking of Palmyra From Daesh Will be 'Swift and Rapid'
    Syrian Army, Militias Liberate Gas Field Close to Palmyra
    Tags:
    Syrian Armed Forces, Daesh, Palmyra, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok