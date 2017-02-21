Syrian Army Takes Control Over Road Junction Three Miles Away From Palmyra

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Full Steam Ahead: Syrian Army Approaches Strategic Heights Near Palmyra

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The Syrian army backed by militia on Tuesday took over a road intersection some five kilometers (three miles) away from Palmyra, a well-informed source on the ground told Sputnik.

"Our troops and allies have entrenched in the driving school compound. Now the intersection a few kilometers from Palmyra is under the complete firing control. There is an active preparation for the liberation of the Hayan mountain range," the source said.

The source added that the top priority was to free the mountain range. Once the height is under the control of government forces, a strategically important junction will be fully cleared from the militants' presence.

The source noted that, despite the successes of the army, it was premature to talk about the liberation of Palmyra in the coming days.

The Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) first seized Palmyra in May 2015 and lost it to Syrian government forces, aided by Russia, in March 2016. During the occupation, the terrorists blew up several monuments, including two 2,000-year-old temples and an arch.

Palmyra was recaptured by the Daesh in December 2016, with the terror group’s gains in the historic city prompting the Syrian army to launch an offensive to retake it once again.