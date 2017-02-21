Unidentified Gunmen Loot UN Humanitarian Aid Intended for Syria's al-Waer

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day a source told Sputnik that a planned delivery of UN humanitarian aid to al-Waer was derailed due to an attack of opposition and al-Nusra Front terrorist group (banned in Russia) on the convoy.

"On 19 February, a joint ICRC/SARC/UN convoy was supposed to deliver humanitarian aid to Al Waer, in Homs… On 20 Feb., after receiving renewed security guarantees from all the parties, the joint team proceeded to Al Waer, but the attempt failed due to the escalation of fighting on the ground.

As the team was returning back to Homs, some of the trucks were stopped by unidentified armed people and the supplies were taken… We are currently reassessing the situation with the different parties on the ground and will proceed with the convoy as soon as the conditions allow," ICRC spokeswoman Jennifer Tobias said.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.