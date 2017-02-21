Syrian Air Force Kills al-Nusra Front Field Commander in Hama Province

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — According to the Syrian state television, Ahmad Mustapha Isa with a group of militants was killed near the town of Kafr Zita.

In addition, as a result of the air attack, several militants' command posts, weapons cache and equipment were destroyed.

A nationwide ceasefire between the Syrian government and opposition factions which took effect at midnight on December 30 with Russia and Turkey serving as guarantors of the deal, does not cover Jabhat Fatah al Sham.

The civil war in Syria between government troops and numerous opposition and terrorist organizations has been raging since 2011.