Register
14:52 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    File photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Syrian refugees burst into Turkey after breaking the border fence and crossing from Syria cross into Turkey

    Iran's Allegations on Turkey's Role in Regional Instability Unacceptable -Ankara

    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    317514

    Iran's criticism of neighboring countries over instability in the region is unacceptable given its treatment of refugees, the spokesperson of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Huseyin Muftuoglu, said in a statement, in response to earlier comments by Iranian Foreign Ministry.

    A Syrian army soldier takes aim in the government sector of the town of Houwayqa, which is besieged by Islamic State (IS) group jihadists, in the northeastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Ayham al-Mohammad
    US-Led Coalition Envoy Considers Russia, Iran, Turkey 'Main Influencers on the Ground' in Syria
    ANKARA (Sputnik) According to media reports, on Sunday, Bahram Ghasemi, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, suggested that Turkey might be providing support for terrorist groups and should not blame regional instability on other countries.

    "It is neither possible to accept nor to understand how a country which does not even hesitate to drive people, who took refuge in its territory in the face of regional crises, into a war zone, accuses others of being responsible for the tension and instability in the region," the statement, issued on Monday, read.

    According to Muftuoglu, Ghasemi's remarks on Iran's "fair" regional policies were contradictory "in the face of the concerns and complaints expressed intensively about this country at the international platforms such as the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation."

    "What is expected from Iran is to take constructive steps and review its regional policies rather than accusing countries that solely express their criticisms of these policies," Muftuoglu added in the statement.

    Ghasemi's remarks came after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticized Iran for sectarian policy targeting Bahrain and Saudi Arabia at his Sunday speech at the Munich Security Conference.

    On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Turkish ambassador to Tehran Hakan Tekin for explanations.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    How Turkey Benefits From Working With Russia, Iran on Syria
    Russia, Turkey, Iran Create Group as Part of Mechanism to Monitor Syria Truce
    Russia, Iran, Turkey to Sign Final Document of Astana Talks - Source
    Russia, Iran, Turkey Could Help Syrian Settlement if Truce Holds - Mistura
    Tags:
    instability, Bahram Ghasemi, Iran, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      landauroj
      Turkey under the umbrella of NATO felt secure to interfere into the Syria civil war, From the very beginner, wanted to get rid off of Syria, president and trade Syria petrol with ISIS. Even until now, Turkey is an invader of the Syria territory, and a direct accomplice on the shooting down of the Russia fighter. Dirty politicians, without border of minimal decency.
    • Reply
      avatar
      siberianhuskyru
      Turkey and Iran going to be next because of their stupidty...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Whirlwind of Fun and Food at Maslenitsa Folk Festivals in Russia
    Whirlwind of Fun and Food at Maslenitsa Folk Festivals in Russia
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok