Iran's Allegations on Turkey's Role in Regional Instability Unacceptable -Ankara

ANKARA (Sputnik)According to media reports, on Sunday, Bahram Ghasemi, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, suggested that Turkey might be providing support for terrorist groups and should not blame regional instability on other countries.

"It is neither possible to accept nor to understand how a country which does not even hesitate to drive people, who took refuge in its territory in the face of regional crises, into a war zone, accuses others of being responsible for the tension and instability in the region," the statement, issued on Monday, read.

According to Muftuoglu, Ghasemi's remarks on Iran's "fair" regional policies were contradictory "in the face of the concerns and complaints expressed intensively about this country at the international platforms such as the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation."

"What is expected from Iran is to take constructive steps and review its regional policies rather than accusing countries that solely express their criticisms of these policies," Muftuoglu added in the statement.

Ghasemi's remarks came after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticized Iran for sectarian policy targeting Bahrain and Saudi Arabia at his Sunday speech at the Munich Security Conference.

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Turkish ambassador to Tehran Hakan Tekin for explanations.

