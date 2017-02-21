Syrian Terrorists Prepared for 'Mine Warfare' - Russian Defense Ministry

NAKHABINO (Moscow region) (Sputnik) — Terrorists in Syria organized mass production of homemade bombs and antipersonnel mines and got seriously prepared for "mine warfare", Commander of Russian Engineering Troops Lt. Gen. Yuri Stavitsky said Tuesday.

"In this period, after fulfilling tasks in Palmyra, we faced a more organized part of terrorists prepared for 'mine warfare'. Today it felt quite seriously," Stavitsky said at a meeting with sappers who returned from Aleppo.