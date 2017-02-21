Al-Nusra Front Attacks UN Aid Convoy With Mortars, Machine-Guns in Syria

"On February 20, there was an attempted passage of a humanitarian convoy of the United Nations and humanitarian agencies from Homs to the settlement of al-Waer, where militants of illegal armed groups, including opposition and al-Nusra Front, are located. The Russian servicemen of the Syrian reconciliation center were accompanying the convoy," the source said.

According to the source, the aid deliveries were derailed by an attack of militants against the convoy. They could have used the attack "as a live shield" so that the Syrian army could not return fire.

"As a result of the attack by the militants, civilians and servicemen of the Syrian government army were killed and wounded. The militants used mortars and carried out sniper and machine-gun fire. The Russian representatives were not wounded. The campaign to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of the al-Waer region was derailed," the source said.

The source stressed that "this is the third incident in a row where a convoy from Homs to al-Waer is attacked by militants."

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.