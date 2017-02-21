Russia's Reconciliation Center Providing Aid for Most Affected Aleppo Districts

ALEPPO (Sputnik) — The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation provides humanitarian aid for the most damaged districts of Syria's city of Aleppo, which was freed from militants in December, the head of "North" department in the Russian center said Tuesday.

"The most problematic district is Benezid. Everything was destroyed there, but about 1,500 people have already returned to the district, and we also provide them with humanitarian aid. We drive around all districts and check how the territory is cleared," Oleg Kushnir told reporters.

The Syrian city of Aleppo, which was considered the economic capital of the country before the beginning of the civil war in 2011, had been under militants' control for several years and had been significantly damaged during the conflict. The city was liberated by government forces from militant groups in December 2016, however several militant and extremist groups are still fighting in the province.

The Reconciliation Center has been regularly making aid deliveries to the Syrians who have suffered greatly in the armed conflict.