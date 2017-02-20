Israeli Forces Destroy UNICEF-Funded Water Pipeline in West Bank

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israeli forces destroyed a water pipeline in the occupied West Bank on Monday, media reported, citing local officials.

Israeli bulldozers demolished a pipeline in the Jordan Valley region, which provided at least 47 Palestinian families with water, the Ma’an news agency reported.

The pipeline was funded by the United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF) with a construction cost worth 12,500 euros ($13,270), the news agency specified.

Earlier in February, Israeli forces demolished structures owned by Palestinians in the village of Kardala in the northeastern part of the West Bank, according to media reports.

About 500,000 Israeli settlers are estimated to be living in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel partially captured during the the Six-Day War in 1967. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.