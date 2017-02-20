Terrorist Shelling Wounds Four Civilians in Syria's Aleppo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the SANA news agency, terrorists targeted the Halap al-Jadideh neighborhood in the western countryside of Aleppo.

Last week, the Syrian army liberated eight settlements located near the Kuweires airbase and the Aleppo-Raqqa road in the Aleppo province, northern Syria, as part of their offensive to create a safe zone around the base to ensure its stable operations.

The Syrian city of Aleppo, which was considered the economic capital of the country before the beginning of the civil war in 2011, had been under militants' control for several years and had been significantly damaged during the conflict. The city was liberated by government forces from militant groups in December 2016, however several militant and extremist groups are still fighting in the province.