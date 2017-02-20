Some 80 Militants Leave Damascus Countryside in Ceasefire Deal

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Some 80 militants with their families have left the town of Serghaya in Damascus outskirts following agreements with the Syrian Army, an informed source told Sputnik on Monday.

"Buses have started transporting the militants from Serghaya to Idlib. There are a total of 250 people, including 80 militants," the source said.

According to the source, the remaining militants in Serghaya have agreed to surrender and receive pardon under a reconciliation program earlier introduced by the Syrian government.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.