Daesh Militants Launch Offensive in Southern Syria's Daraa Province

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Islamist terrorists have launched an offensive in Syria’s southern Daraa province, Beirut-based media reported on Monday.
Fighting escalated last month on the outskirts of Daraa as Syrian government forces clashed with fighters from the Nusra Front, another illegal grouping considered terrorists by Russia. Militants assaulted army positions several times but were repelled and lost dozens of fighters.
