Iran Bans Personal Use of Drones in Tehran Sky - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Iran banned all personal use of personal remote-controlled rotorcraft, including all types of quadcopters, Gen. Alireza Rabiee of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said Monday.

“Those quadcopters… can fly over sensitive, vital and major centers, record videos, and be misused by the enemy,” Gen. Rabiee told Tasnim news agency explaining the decision.

He added that only organizations would be allowed to use the drones with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) or the Ministry of Sports responsible for the issue of permissions.

Gen. Rabiee stressed that a number of drones have already been confiscated.

