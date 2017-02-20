Register
    Civilians move away as Iraqi security forces fight against Islamic State militants on the eastern side of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

    UN: Over 217,000 Iraqis Flee Mosul as Operation to Free City From Daesh Advances

    © AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed
    Middle East
    Over 217,000 Iraqis have fled Mosul since the start of an operation to liberate the city from the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, in October 2016, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

    GENEVA (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the start of the operations to liberate the western part of the city.The eastern part was cleared from the extremists earlier in January.

    "To date, some 160,000 of the almost 217,000 people who have fled hostilities since 17 October are living in displacement, while over 57,000 have returned to their homes in newly-retaken areas," the OCHA report, published on Sunday, read.

    According to the reports, serious concerns remain for the protection of the estimated 750,000-800,000 civilians in the densely populated west of the city, where "food, water and fuel are already running low."

    Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) carry weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in frontline near university of Mosul, Iraq, January 13, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ahmed Saad
    Iraqi Forces Clear Daesh From 14 Villages in Mosul Neighborhood - Commander
    The UN report noted that between 250,000 and 400,000 people could flee the fighting in western Mosul.

    Nearly 900,000 people in eastern neighborhoods of Mosul have received emergency packages of food, water and essential household since October 17, 2016, according to UNOCHA.

    Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, was captured by Daesh militants in June 2014. 

