Iraqi Forces Clear Daesh From 14 Villages in Mosul Neighborhood - Commander

CAIRO (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the start of the operations to liberate the western part of Mosul from Daesh militants.

According to the statement of the operation command, the Iraqi forces have also managed to take control of the main power station, which supplies the Mosul's entire western bank with electricity.

The Iraqi army, the federal police, the elite Quick Response Units and the mainly Shiite Hashd al-Shaabi forces are taking part at the joint operation to liberate western Mosul, according to media reports.

On Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that some 5,000 Iraqis had finished months-long training to join the campaign to liberate Mosul and fight against the terrorists holding the city.

Iraqi and US-led coalition forces liberated the eastern part of the city in January.

Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, was captured by Daesh militants in June 2014. Iraqi and US-led coalition forces liberated the eastern part of the city in late January 2017, while its western part remains under terrorists’ control.