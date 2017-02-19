Russia Delivers Over Eight Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syrians in 24 Hours

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) — According to the bulletin, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation carried out three humanitarian operations in the cities of Latakia and Homs, as well as in a settlement in the Damascus province.

"In 24 hours, 3,590 citizens have received humanitarian aid. A total amount of humanitarian cargoes given to the residents is 8.8 tonnes," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

Russian military transport aircraft Il-76 has delivered nearly 18 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes including food, clothing and blankets to Hmeimim airbase, allocated by Armenia, the bulletin read.

Civilians in Syria have been severely affected by the civil war that has been ongoing in the country since 2011, particularly by the activities of the Daesh terrorist group, banned in Russia, that the Syrian government forces have been struggling against.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria.

