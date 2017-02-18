Register
20:07 GMT +318 February 2017
    Syrian Arab Army soldiers on Kweiris air facility

    Syrian Army Drives Daesh From Strategic Areas Near Airbase in Aleppo Province

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    244860

    The Syrian army has liberated eight settlements located near the Kweires airbase in northern Syria, which have been previously occupied by Daesh terrorists, local media reported Saturday.

    Rebel fighters from the First Battalion under the Free Syrian Army take part in a military training on June 10, 2015, in the rebel-held countryside of the northern city of Aleppo
    © AFP 2016/ BARAA AL-HALABI
    Syrian Government to Probe Atrocities Committed by Militants in Aleppo
    BEIRUT (Sputnik) — The country's armed forces continue their offensive to create a safe zone around the base to ensure its stable operations.

    According to the Syrian National TV, the liberated settlements have strategic importance, because of their location near the airbase, as well as the Aleppo-Raqqa road.

    In January, the Syrian government forces repelled Daesh's attempt to take control over the strategic Kweiris airbase in the eastern part of Aleppo province.

    In November 2015, the Syrian Army, popular forces, and Hezbollah forces backed by Russian airstrikes lifted a two-and-a-half-year long siege of the Kweiris military base, having killed hundreds of Daesh militants.

    Tags:
    Kweiris airbase, Daesh, Aleppo, Syria
