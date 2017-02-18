Syrian Army Drives Daesh From Strategic Areas Near Airbase in Aleppo Province

© AFP 2016/ BARAA AL-HALABI Syrian Government to Probe Atrocities Committed by Militants in Aleppo

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — The country's armed forces continue their offensive to create a safe zone around the base to ensure its stable operations.

According to the Syrian National TV, the liberated settlements have strategic importance, because of their location near the airbase, as well as the Aleppo-Raqqa road.

In January, the Syrian government forces repelled Daesh's attempt to take control over the strategic Kweiris airbase in the eastern part of Aleppo province.

In November 2015, the Syrian Army, popular forces, and Hezbollah forces backed by Russian airstrikes lifted a two-and-a-half-year long siege of the Kweiris military base, having killed hundreds of Daesh militants.