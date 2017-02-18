Register
15:34 GMT +318 February 2017
Live
    Search
    An old Israeli tank sits in a position in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria

    How Territorial Dispute With Israel Could 'Kill the Peace Process in Syria'

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    122110

    Just as the next round of the UN-brokered intra-Syria talks kick on in Geneva on February 23, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be meeting at the White House for their second face-to-face encounter since Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

    Golan Heights
    © AFP 2016/ JALAA MAREY
    Russia's Stance on Golan Heights Status Unchanged - Kremlin
    The Syrian crisis and the disputed Golan Heights both Israel and Syria claim as their own are expected to loom high on the agenda of the Washington meeting.

    In an interview with Sputnik Arabic, the General Secretary of the opposition of Syrian Forces Union, Fajr Zeidan, said that Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to secure the US leader’s support for Israel’s claim to the strategic Golan Heights, a Syrian territory Israel has occupied since 1967.

    If Trump throws his weight behind Israel’s claim, this would effectively kill the peace process in Syria.
    Russia fully supports international efforts to implement provisions of US Resolution 2254, which calls for a ceasefire and political settlement in Syria.

    The United States recently joined the search for an early end to the crisis, but if it recognizes Israel’s claim to the Golan Heights, this process would inevitably grind to a halt.

    Israeli soldiers watch the flames on a mountain side in the El-Rom settlement in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on June 28, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ JALAA MAREY
    Missile Launched From Syria Hits Golan Heights - Israel Defense Forces
    The Golan Heights, internationally recognized as Syrian territory, was seized by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967. In 1981, the Israeli parliament voted to annex two-thirds of the region.

    Syria insists that Israel should fully withdraw to the pre-1967 border, however, Israel is unwilling to accept such terms as it would give Syria access to the Sea of Galilee, which is Israel's main source of fresh water.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia's Stance on Golan Heights Status Unchanged - Kremlin
    Nusra Front Launches Deadly Missile Attack on Golan Heights
    Tags:
    talks, Syrian crisis, disputed territory, Golan Heights, Syrian Forces Union, UN, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Fajr Zeidan, Syria, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Marques rouges
      Of course, Zios are the cause of this war !

      BTW, about the first line of the article, Trump and Netanyahu already met at least 3 times, on November 9, 2016, the day after the election, on December 28 2016, and on Feb 15, 2017... so this will be their 4th meeting - face to face !!!

      Trump has yet to meet any of the 90% of head of states, but he already met Netanyahu 4 times, if that doesn't show you that the US is a Zionist occupied government, nothing will !
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok