How Territorial Dispute With Israel Could 'Kill the Peace Process in Syria'

In an interview with Sputnik Arabic, the General Secretary of the opposition of Syrian Forces Union, Fajr Zeidan, said that Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to secure the US leader’s support for Israel’s claim to the strategic Golan Heights, a Syrian territory Israel has occupied since 1967.
If Trump throws his weight behind Israel’s claim, this would effectively kill the peace process in Syria.
Russia fully supports international efforts to implement provisions of US Resolution 2254, which calls for a ceasefire and political settlement in Syria.
The United States recently joined the search for an early end to the crisis, but if it recognizes Israel’s claim to the Golan Heights, this process would inevitably grind to a halt.
Syria insists that Israel should fully withdraw to the pre-1967 border, however, Israel is unwilling to accept such terms as it would give Syria access to the Sea of Galilee, which is Israel's main source of fresh water.
Marques rouges
BTW, about the first line of the article, Trump and Netanyahu already met at least 3 times, on November 9, 2016, the day after the election, on December 28 2016, and on Feb 15, 2017... so this will be their 4th meeting - face to face !!!
Trump has yet to meet any of the 90% of head of states, but he already met Netanyahu 4 times, if that doesn't show you that the US is a Zionist occupied government, nothing will !