Russia Delivers Over Two Dozen Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Civilians

© Sputnik/ Ali Abrahim Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Almost 4,000 Syrians

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) – The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation has delivered over 26 tonnes (metric tons) of humanitarian aid, the center said in a daily bulletin.

"In the past 24 hours 6,580 [Syrian] residents received aid … The total weight of humanitarian cargo delivered to the Syrian Arab Republic and passed to the population amounted to 26.1 tonnes," the Saturday statement says.

Russian planes have also delivered to the Hmeimim airbase in Syria 18 tonnes of toys, school supplies and items of first necessity for Syrian children.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria where a civil war has been ongoing since 2011.