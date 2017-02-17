Syrian Army Reportedly Eliminates Nusra Front Commander in Daraa

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — According to the channel, the terrorist commander known as Khaled Shakhadi Al Alyul was killed in a special operation in the provincial capital Daraa.
On Monday, local media reported that Syrian army units managed to repel an attack of Nusra Front, on the southern city of Daraa.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
