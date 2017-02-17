Syrian Army Reportedly Eliminates Nusra Front Commander in Daraa

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — According to the channel, the terrorist commander known as Khaled Shakhadi Al Alyul was killed in a special operation in the provincial capital Daraa.

Daraa is located to the south of Damascus near the border with Jordan and is controlled by the Syrian government forces. The terrorists of Jabhat Fatah al Sham, outlawed in Russia, hold control of several settlements to the north and west of the city, as well as of a check-point on the border.

On Monday, local media reported that Syrian army units managed to repel an attack of Nusra Front, on the southern city of Daraa.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

