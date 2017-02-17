Daesh Terrorists Conduct Mass Execution of Up to 200 Prisoners in Syria

Both rebel factions, Al Qaeda (Nusra Front) and a group aligned with the Free Syrian Army (FSA), were engaged in deadly skirmishes in the Idlib and Hama provinces, when the fighting suddenly ground to a halt. Jund al-Aqsa fighters swarmed in a large offensive and captured an estimated 150 to 200 fighters.

© AFP 2016/ SAFIN HAMED Daesh Militants Execute Over 280 Residents of Mosul Area Amid Army Offensive

The question of what to do with the prisoners after six days of detainment was solved when Jund al-Aqsa decided to "liquidate" all the prisoners "at the same time," according to Abdul Hakim al-Rahmon, a commander from the FSA-aligned Jaish al-Nasr faction.

Al Qaeda and Daesh are seen as arch-rivals in the quest to be the dominant jihadist group in the region.

The Jaish al-Nasr commander said that 160 of those killed were affiliated with the FSA, while 43 were from Al Qaeda. A separate war-monitoring service reported that 150 fighters had been slaughtered during the mass execution.