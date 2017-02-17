Senior Daesh Leaders Leave Raqqa, Move Operations to Deir Ez-Zor - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The spokesperson noted that Daesh leaders are moving to Deir Ez-Zor and Madan.

"A lot of senior ISIS [Daesh] leaders, a lot of their bureaucrats…[are] leaving Raqqa and moving their operations further down river," Davis told reporters.

© AP Photo/ Raqqa Media Center of the Islamic State group, File Liberating Raqqa From Daesh Not Prime Objective for Damascus - Assad

Earlier, US Department of Defense spokesperson Jeff Davis said that the US-led coalition started disabling bridges south of the Syrian city of Raqqa to enhance constriction on the city.

The phase to encircle and isolate Daesh's stronghold of Raqqa in Syria continues and will be completed within several weeks, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. John Dorian said last week.

Daesh captured Raqqa in January 2014 and the city has served as its center of operations since.

The Syrian government-held city of Deir Ez-Zor has been under siege from Daesh since July 2014.