Full Steam Ahead: Syrian Army Approaches Strategic Heights Near Palmyra

"The army and militia… are close to the Jabal al-Tar heights. Bayarat area is completely under our control," a source close to Desert Falcons militia told Sputnik.

Jabal al-Tar heights have a strategic importance since terrorists shell part of a road to Palmyra from it.

On Tuesday, the Syrian government forces regained control over the largest gas field in Syria located west of Palmyra.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian army backed by the Russian Aerospace Forces is advancing on the ancient city of Palmyra occupied by Daesh. The city is less than 20 kilometers away.

In December 2016, the Syrian government’s forces had to abandon Palmyra after Daesh stormed the city. The terrorists then moved for approximately 90 kilometers toward the city of Homs, taking key heights and several villages near Palmyra. They attempted to storm the T-4 airbase as well, which is the main obstacle on their way to Homs, but were stopped by the government’s forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the Daesh offensive on Palmyra. According to the Russian leader, the situation in Palmyra was a result of discordant actions of different players in Syria.