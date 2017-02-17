US Senators Seek New Anti-Iran Sanctions Over Use of Commercial Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The bill would require President Donald Trump’s administration to regularly report to Congress if Iran uses civilian aircraft for the purposes of transporting illicit cargo, such as weapons, troops, electronics or rocket or missile components.

"[Lawmakers] introduced the Iran Terror-Free Skies Act, legislation that would counter Iran’s use of commercial aircraft in support of international terrorism and state sponsors of terrorism," the release stated. "The legislation would also require the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control to impose new sanctions against these designated Iranian commercial airlines."

Additionally, the administration would have to report the use of commercial aircraft to support Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps , armed forces, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government or any foreign terrorist organizations.

The US Treasury Department would have to impose new sanctions against Iranian commercial airliners if Trump determines they have engaged in illicit military activities after the Iran nuclear deal was implemented on January 16, 2016.

US officials of the new administration have labeled Iran as the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the world.