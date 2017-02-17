January Becomes Bloodiest Month Since June in Israel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In December, the majority of the attacks, 68, also involved firebombs.

"In January 2017, a total of 100 attacks (including 81 with firebomb attacks) were conducted compared to 98 in December. In Judea and Samaria, a total of 87 attacks were executed in January compared to 87 in December. Sixteen attacks took place in Jerusalem compared to ten in December, one attack took place near the Green Line … and one attack originated from the Gaza Strip," the Shin Bet said in a monthly report.

On January 8, a truck, coming reportedly from an Arab neighborhood, rammed into a group of soldiers getting off a bus in Jerusalem. As a result of the ramming attack, four soldiers were killed and 15 others injured.

On January 18, an Israeli police officer was killed as a result of a car ramming in Umm al-Hiran Bedouin village in the country’s southern Negev desert during a protest against the demolition of houses.

In late January, an unidentified man shot two people at the underground parking in the eastern part of the city, the Israeli police said it was a part of the criminal gangs' war, not a terrorist attack.

The situation in Israel remains unstable. Last week, a Palestinian opened fire at a market in the central Israeli town of Petah Tikva, injuring six people prior to being arrested.