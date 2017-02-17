UN to Resume Humanitarian Missions to Eastern Mosul on Sunday

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the United Nations announced it was suspending humanitarian aid operations in the newly liberated parts of eastern Mosul as a result of the worsening security conditions on the ground.

"Following the temporary suspension of UN missions into eastern Mosul earlier this week for security reasons, a new security risk assessment was undertaken and the suspension has now been lifted," Haq said on Thursday.

© REUTERS/ Khalid al Mousily Coalition Forces Annihilate Head of Daesh Military Police in Mosul

Haq noted the humanitarian aid missions to eastern Mosul have been scheduled to resume on Sunday.

The deputy spokesman also said that while the UN aid missions in the area were suspended, many UN partners continued to deliver assistance there.

Last October, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the start of the military operation to retake Mosul from Daesh militants. Iraqi troops and their allies, including local Sunni militias and the US-led coalition against Daesh, are involved in the offensive.