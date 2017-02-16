Hezbollah Threatens to Hit Israel’s Nuclear Facility If Confrontations Escalate

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Lebanese Hezbollah movement threatened Thursday to strike the Dimona nuclear facility located in the south of Israel in case of further confrontations with the country.
“We can make the Dimona facility, already threatening the region, a threat to Israel’s existence,” Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, said as quoted by Al-Manar TV channel.
The leader of the Lebanese Shiites noted that Hezbollah fighters are combat-ready to disrupt Israel’s attack against Lebanon.
The secretary general of Hezbollah also pointed out that Israel has been constructing defensive barriers around its settlements since 1948, when it started building a concrete wall on the Lebanese border.
The Dimona nuclear plant in the Negev desert has been seen as threatening the lives of people in Israel and neighboring Jordan since 2008.
Israel was in a month-long war with the Lebanese Shia Islamist militant group Hezbollah in 2006, and there has been no major direct confrontation between the parties since.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Brave words but more than a bit optimistic. Hit into the Negev with what from Lebanon? A tactical ground attack on foot? They'd die long before getting there. A missile strike? Israel can shoot down anything they have and what they have doesn't have the range anyway. Naval attack? Nope. Are they hoping Egypt will help? No chance. If they'd threatened a land offensive in Golan it'd be more believable.
