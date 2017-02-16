Register
16 February 2017
    Shot with an extreme telephoto lens and through haze from the outskirts of Suruc at the Turkey-Syria border, militants with the Islamic State group are seen after placing their group's flag on a hilltop at the eastern side of the town of Kobani, Syria (File)

    Russia Registers Movement of Militants, Weapons From Turkey to Syria

    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Middle East
    Russia registers the movement of members of illegal armed units and weapons from Turkey to Syria, head of the Russian delegation at the talks on Syria in Astana, the Russian president's special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Thursday.

    ASTANA (Sputnik) — Moscow works with Ankara to address these issues, he added.

    "We also register movements from Turkish territory to the territory of Syria by members of illegal armed units… different cargoes and ammunition, armaments. We are conducting relevant work with the Turkish authorities to make them closely monitor that illegal flow of armaments for militants, which are delivered to the Syrian territory," Lavrentyev told reporters.

    Earlier in the day, head of the government delegation Bashar Jaafari accused Turkey of violating the Syrian sovereignty and called on Ankara to close its borders for terrorists trying to enter Syria.

    Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces, one carrying a Turkish flag, patrol in Dabiq, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Qasioun News Agency
    Choose Wisely: Turkey 'Can Play Either Positive or Negative Role in Syria's Future'
    Many armed opposition groups in Syria, including those being part of the Southern Front, want to join the ceasefire regime, the head of the Russian delegation at Astana talks on Syria said.

    "A few dozens of armed groups, including those operating as part of the Southern Front, really want to join the process of hostilities cessation and express their readiness to sign the agreements. If this happens, it would really be a step forward," Lavrentyev said.

    Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.

