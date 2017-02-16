Damascus Calls on Turkey to Close Borders to Terrorists Trying to Enter Syria

ASTANA (Sputnik) – Jaafari accused Turkey of violating the Syrian sovereignty and called on Ankara to close its borders for terrorists trying to enter Syria.

"Turkey must withdraw its military forces from our country," Jaafari added.

"Turkey is represented in a very low level. It does not correspond to the status of guarantor. Their work is doubtful," Jaafari told a press conference.

He also said that the fact that there was no communique adopted at the Astana talks on Syria is linked to the late arrival of the opposition delegation, showing lack of seriousness.

"Non-adoption of communique here is because Turkey delegation and armed opposition were late to the meetings. It shows irresponsible attitude," Jaafari told a press conference.

The second round of Astana talks is held in Kazakhstan's capital on February 15-16. On Wednesday, Russian, Iranian, Jordanian and Syrian delegations held a number of technical meetings.

The first round of Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time in the six years of the Syrian war. As a result of the talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire that came into effect on December 30, 2016.