Iranian Scientists Stumble Upon 1500-Year-Old Celestial Observatory (PHOTO)

Traces of the ancient observatory were found during the excavation of the Paregan mound in the province of Khormozgan in southern Iran. The remains likely belong to the reign of the Sassanian dynasty from 224 to 651 CE, Ali Asadi, the head of the archaeological team, told Tasnim news agency. The Sassanian Empire was the last imperial dynasty in Persia, now modern-day Iran, which ruled before the rise of Islam.
احتمال کشف یک رصدخانه ساسانی https://t.co/r5Gg4ijwz7 pic.twitter.com/XxKBDHFidL— نگار ❤️❤️ (@Negarsarvestani) 13 февраля 2017 г.
"Judging by the location of ceramics, this object belongs to the reign of the Sassanian dynasty," Asadi said. "However, scientists continue to work on the dating of the found artifacts."
Unusual cyclic structures were also found in the mound. "We can conclude that this structure served as an astronomical observatory," the archaeologist added.
To verify data on the findings, Asadi's research team initiated the second stage of excavations. The archaeologists have already received a license from Iran Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization and started the excavating process.
