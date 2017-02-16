Rocket Attack by Militants in Aleppo Kills at Least Three

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The source also noted that a child, aged around 15, was among those killed, adding that eight people were injured due to the attack.

"The Hamdaniya neighborhood was subject to the rocket attack by terrorists. At least three people were killed, some were injured," the source said.

On February 2, terrorists shelled two districts in eastern Aleppo first time since the city's liberation, killing three civilians.

© Photo: Vanessa Beeley Terrorists Shell Eastern Aleppo First Time Since City's Liberation by Syrian Army

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian army's operation to liberate militants-controlled eastern Aleppo ended , however, several hotbeds of militants' resistance remained.

On December 22, last militants left eastern Aleppo, thus the Syrian army gained full control over the city. Syrian President Bashar Assad called the liberation of Aleppo a "watershed moment."

The rocket attack comes amid a nationwide Syrian ceasefire backed by Russia and Turkey that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.