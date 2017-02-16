Register
    Liberating Raqqa From Daesh Not Prime Objective for Damascus - Assad

    © AP Photo/ Raqqa Media Center of the Islamic State group, File
    121211

    Liberating Syria’s northern city of Raqqa, a Daesh stronghold, is not a top priority for the Syrian government, even though it is on the list of important objectives, Syrian President Bashar Assad said.

    In this undated file image posted on Monday, June 30, 2014, by the Raqqa Media Center of the Islamic State group, a Syrian opposition group, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, fighters from the Islamic State group parade in Raqqa, north Syria
    © AP Photo/ Raqqa Media Center of the Islamic State group, File
    How Turkey's Bid to Liberate Raqqa Depends on Power of Moscow, Washington
    PARIS (Sputnik) — Assad stressed that Raqqa is "no more than a symbol of the Islamic State [Daesh]", and that "the IS [Daesh] is present everywhere" – near Damascus, in Palmyra, eastern Syria.

    "No, Raqqa is not such a goal. … Raqqa is not a priority. Priorities are everywhere. And they depend on the military development. But for us everything is important — Raqqa, Idlib, Palmyra," Assad told French radio station Europe1 in an interview published on Thursday.

    The civil war being fought in Syria between government troops and numerous opposition and terrorist organizations has been raging for nearly six years.

    The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by US airstrikes, are currently advancing on Raqqa. Earlier this month, the Syrian Kurds announced plans to fully liberate the city from Daesh extremists, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, in the near future.

      Hermes
      Where are the repercussions Assad promised after israel bombed Damascus some weeks ago.
      There weren't any. Everything was hushed up. Even the number of casualties was left undisclosed. There has been no Russian reaction at all but Russian news outlets were forbidden to investigate or even report on the matter.
      Looks like the same Soros crowd that ran the USSR and was left with all of its assets and its money after it collapsed, is still firmly in control of things. I'm not going to tell you who they are but pope Francis says there is one inside of every christian.
