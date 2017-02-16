Russia Passes Seven Tonnes of Aid to Residents of Syria

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) – A total of 3,600 civilians in Syria received humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours, according to the reconciliation center.
Russian planes have also delivered UN humanitarian aid received by the Syrian government to the Deir ez-Zor area. Aid from Armenia was brought to the Hmeimim base in Syria using a Russian plane.
Civilians in Syria have been severely affected by the civil war that has been ongoing in the country since 2011. The internal fighting between government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups has claimed thousands of lives.
