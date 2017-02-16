Greek Consulate General in Istanbul Warns of Potential Incidents in Coming Days

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Naftemporiki newspaper, the Consulate General recommends to avoid crowded places, stations and public transport stops, tourist sites, as well as to avoid movement near the police, military and other government buildings during the next few days.

The cause of such a warning was not specified.

In recent months, a series of terrorist attacks have ripped through Turkey.

During New Year's eve celebrations at least 39 people, including more than 20 foreigners, and almost 70 people were injured as a result of the attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub.

On Tuesday, the local police detained a suspected mastermind behind the attack.