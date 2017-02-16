Pentagon Considering Ways to Hasten Defeat of Daesh in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Defense continues to explore options to accelerate the defeat of Daesh as directed by President Donald Trump, but no decisions on further US troop deployments to Syria have been made, a department spokesman told Sputnik.

"We are in the process of conducting our 30-day review of the strategy to defeat ISIS [Daesh] as directed by the President and we are considering a number of measures to accelerate the campaign as part of that review, but no decisions have been made," the spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesman told Sputnik that Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis is actively engaged with his commanders on the ground and listening to recommendations.

Mattis has said he is ready to provide the resources and authorities commanders will need to accelerate the defeat of Daesh.

Ealier in the day, US mainstream media reported that the Pentagon may recommend deployment of regular combat troops to Syria, but has not proposed it to the White House yet.

Daesh, outlawed in a number of countries around the world,emerged in 2014, seizing large swaths of land in Iraq and Syria. The terrorist group declared a caliphate on the territories it captured, and has been trying to expand its holdings.

The territorial expansion carried out by the group has become one of the most significant problems in the world today.