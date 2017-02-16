Coalition Forces Annihilate Head of Daesh Military Police in Mosul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the Kurdistan Region Security Council, al-Hadidi, also known as Abu Ahmed, was killed along with his aide in west Mosul.
"Our CT [Counter-Terrorism] Department confirms a targeted coalition airstrike on 14 Feb[ruary] killed ISIL's [Daesh] head of military police in Mosul, Haqi Ismael Aued al-Hadidi," the Kurdistan Region Security Council said in a Twitter message on Wednesday.
Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, was captured by Daesh in June 2014.
Iraqi and US-led coalition forces liberated the eastern part of the city in late January 2017. However, the city’s western part remains under control of the terrorist group.
The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.
Daesh is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I have lost count of all the 'important' terrorists that the US-led coalition has killed. Must be a "Hall of Flame" somewhere where these names are listed. I, personally, do not believe the hype.
marcanhalt